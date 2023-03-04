Protesters rally again in Israel against Supreme Court changes

Tens of thousands of protesters took to the streets of Israeli cities for the ninth straight week on Saturday to fight a government plan to overhaul the country's court system.

Demonstrations were largely peaceful but in Tel Aviv police released footage showing protesters breaking down barriers in Tel Aviv and igniting fires as they blocked roads. Police sprayed water cannons at the protesters.

Earlier in the week, protests in the city had descended into violent clashes with police.

“I came to demonstrate against the regime revolution, which the Israeli government forced upon us,” history teacher Ronen Cohen said. “I hope that this huge demonstration will effect and prove that we are not going to give up.”

Tel Aviv saw the largest turnout of this week’s protests, with smaller demonstrations in several locations across the country.

Protesters in Tel Aviv waved Israeli flags and pictures depicting Netanyahu as dictators such as Caesar. Other protesters waved Palestinian flags or chanted “freedom”.

The marches have attracted huge crowds on a weekly basis since early January, when Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's government first took aim at the Supreme Court.

Thousands of protesters in Tel Aviv joined the rally against the justice reform bill. AFP

Protesters oppose legislation that the Netanyahu government hopes to pass that would limit the Supreme Court's powers to rule against the legislature and the executive, while giving lawmakers decisive powers in appointing judges.

Proponents say the Supreme Court needs to be reined in from overreaching into the political sphere.

Critics say the plan will weaken the courts, endanger civil liberties and harm the economy along with ties with Western allies.

“There's a great danger that Israel will turn into a dictatorship,” protester Ophir Kubitsky said. “We came here to demonstrate over and over again until we win.”

Israeli police had fired stun grenades and scuffles broke out in Tel Aviv on Wednesday during a nationwide “day of disruption,” raising the intensity of the protests.