Israeli government advances controversial judicial reforms

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s Israeli government voted to move on a plan to overhaul the country’s legal system on Tuesday.

The vote sparked protests in Israel and calls for calm from the US and other nations.

It gave initial approval to a plan that would give Mr Netanyahu’s coalition more power over who becomes a judge.

It is part of a broader package of changes that seeks to weaken the country’s Supreme Court and transfer more power to the ruling coalition.

READ MORE Israel's Netanyahu calls for calm amid opposition to judicial reforms

"A great night and a great day," Mr Netanyahu Tweeted after the preliminary vote.

He won 64 of the Knesset's 120 seats, making it likely his two revisions on the agenda, the other limiting the Supreme Court's ability to strike down legislation.

Polls have shown most Israelis want the reforms slowed to allow dialogue, or put off completely, Reuters reported.

The vote on part of the legislation is the first of three readings required for parliamentary approval, a process that is expected to take months.

The opposition, including tens of thousands of protesters in front of the Knesset in Jerusalem and in Tel Aviv, saw Monday’s vote as the coalition’s determination to barrel ahead.

“We are fighting for our children’s future, for our country’s future. We don’t intend to give up,” said opposition leader Yair Lapid.

After the shekel fell one per cent weaker versus the dollar, many economists and leaders of high-tech and banking have warned of investor and capital flight from Israel.

But Knesset Finance Committee chairman Moshe Gafni and head of the ultra-Orthodox United Torah Judaism party said: "There is no link between the justice system reforms and any blow to Israel's economy. Any attempt at linkage is politicised."

Opposition lawmakers protested Mr Gafni's statement, calling the committee "a circus".