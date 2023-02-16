Teenager rescued from rubble in Turkey 10 days after earthquake

Follow the latest on the earthquake in Turkey and Syria

A 17-year-old girl was rescued from under the rubble of a building that collapsed in Turkey's southern central province of Kahramanmaras on Thursday, 248 hours — 10 days — after an earthquake and its aftershocks struck Turkey and Syria on February 6.

More than 40,000 people have been reported dead since the quake hit.

Rescuers defy odds, save 17-year-old Aleyna Olmez from the rubble of a collapsed building in Kahramanmaras, Türkiye, nearly 250 hours after twin quakes hit the country on Feb. 6



🔴 LIVE updates here: https://t.co/rjJzOvo2mE pic.twitter.com/gLIvpxz7Hh — ANADOLU AGENCY (@anadoluagency) February 16, 2023

The rescue comes a day after a video posted on Twitter by Istanbul's Mayor Ekrem Imamoglu showed a 13-year-old boy, Mustafa, had been pulled out alive in the southern city of Antakya, after 228 hours.

“Hope is not lost,” Mr Imamoglu said.

“Our brother Mustafa was rescued alive from the wreckage in Antakya after 228 hours. While the construction machine was working, it was brought back to life with the attention of our rescue teams.”

Umut kesilmez.



Mustafa kardeşimiz 228 saat sonra Antakya’daki enkazdan sağ olarak kurtarıldı. İş makinesi çalışırken kurtarma ekiplerimizin dikkatiyle hayata döndü. pic.twitter.com/f0os8xgL2N — Ekrem İmamoğlu (@ekrem_imamoglu) February 15, 2023

Turkey's state news agency Anadolu has been tracking some of the survivors pulled out after the fifth day of the earthquake. Many are children.

Relief assistance has poured in from more than 80 countries, including the UAE, Anadolu reported.

On Thursday, Nato chief Jens Stoltenberg described the earthquake as the “deadliest natural disaster on alliance territory since Nato was founded”.

“We salute the courage of the Turkish first responders and we mourn with you,” he said.

He was speaking at a joint press conference with Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu, who called for more support from fellow Nato members.

Also on Thursday, Turkey's disaster management agency Afad said 108,000 people were injured in the 7.8-magnitude and 7.5-magnitude quakes that struck nine hours apart.

