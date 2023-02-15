Portraits of earthquake rescue workers in Turkey - in pictures

According to the Turkish foreign ministry, 53 different countries sent rescue teams to Turkey after the earthquake on February 6. A total of 6636 foreign rescue workers assisted search and rescue operations in six Turkish cities affected by the earthquake.

Here we celebrate a handful of those working in Gaziantep, Turkey.

