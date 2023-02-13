Israel tension reaches new high amid deteriorating security situation

Israel’s cabinet approved the legalisation of nine West Bank settlements on Sunday, a move that is likely to further inflame already high tensions at home and abroad.

The government says the decision is in response to a recent spate of terror attacks in East Jerusalem, including a car ramming at a bus stop that killed two Israeli children and an adult.

The decision comes after Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu vowing to implement harsh security measures and strengthen settlements in a cabinet meeting on Sunday.

Leaders and senior officials from a number of Arab states have expressed strong opposition to the “unilateral” move, saying it could have consequences for the entire region.

Egyptian President Abdel Fattah El Sisi, Jordan’s King Abdullah II and Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas were among those in attendance at the meeting in Cairo where the statement was released, on Sunday.

“Egypt warns of the consequences of this decision, which will stoke the already very tense situation in the occupied territories in a way that threatens to broaden the sphere and frequency of violence,” Egypt's foreign ministry said on Monday. Egypt was the first Arab nation to sign a peace treaty with Israel in 1979.

It also called on Israel to immediately stop its “unilateral measures” that include demolishing Palestinian homes, arrests and security raids.

The Israeli government will have to prove at the highest levels that the move to recognise the outposts is legal. If successful, 10,000 new homes would become officially recognised.

The shaky legal standing of the drive opens another potential showdown between Mr Netanyahu's administration and Israel’s Supreme Court. The two are currently at loggerheads about government-proposed legislation to drastically weaken the court’s power.

The administration will have to prove that the settlements are on what Israel considers to be land owned by the state. Many of the enclaves in question are built on private Palestinian land.

Mounting public anger within Israel is also putting pressure on Mr Netanyahu. Mass crowds gathered outside the Israeli Knesset on Monday and strikes are taking place throughout the country in opposition to the proposed legal reforms.

On Saturday, a sixth weekly protest against the proposed reforms drew more than 200,000 people, according to organisers. If that is the case, it would mark the highest turnout since the demonstrations began.

The government is also dealing with a deteriorating security situation. At the weekend, Israel carried out air strikes on Gaza in response to a rocket fired from the Palestinian enclave.

The Israeli army said it struck a complex holding “raw materials used for the manufacturing of rockets belonging to the Hamas terrorist organisation”. There were no reported casualties from either side.

On Monday, a Palestinian man, identified in local media as Amir Bustami, was killed in an Israeli raid to arrest two members of the Nablus-based Lion’s Den terror group, who stand accused of killing an Israeli soldier in October.

The Palestinian Red Crescent reported that seven were also wounded during the clash.

The escalating situation is drawing attention beyond Palestine, Israel and the Middle East, particularly regarding the legal reforms.

Read more Palestinians fear potential devastation of future earthquake

French President Emmanuel Macron brought up the issue when he hosted Mr Netanyahu at the beginning of the month, and US Secretary of State Antony Blinken hinted at US worry over the plans during a recent visit to the region.

On Saturday, US President Joe Biden called for consensus in his first comments on the matter, via The New York Times.

Last week, CIA Director William Burns warned that Israel appears to be on the cusp of a “third intifada”, a term to describe previous Palestinian uprisings. The last two resulted in the deaths of more than 5,000 Palestinians and about 1,400 Israelis.

In a speech on Sunday night, Israeli President Isaac Herzog called for urgent compromise. Speaking from the presidential residence in Jerusalem, Mr Herzog said the country was on the verge of “societal and constitutional collapse”.