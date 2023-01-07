Flights resume at Baghdad airport after suspension due to bad weather

Iraq's Meteorological Authority forecast cloudy conditions for Saturday

Visibility at Baghdad International Airport was limited to less than 200 metres on Saturday. EPA
Amr Mostafa
Jan 07, 2023
Iraq's Baghdad International Airport resumed normal operations on Saturday after flights were suspended earlier in the day because of poor visibility caused by bad weather.

The airport said air traffic was back to normal and flights were operating smoothly after visibility rose to 800 metres.

Visibility was limited to less than 200 metres earlier, the airport said.

Authorities at Najaf International Airport also said flights had been suspended because of low visibility, caused by thick fog.

Iraq's Meteorological Authority forecast cloudy conditions on Saturday, with light showers or rain. Fog usually forms across vast regions in the morning during this time of the year and gradually disappears.

Updated: January 07, 2023, 9:24 AM
