Tunisian President Saied fires trade minister and Sfax governor

Tunisia's President Kais Saied has dismissed the country's minister of trade and export development, Fadila Al Rabhi, it was announced on Friday.

The move comes amid an economic crisis and record inflation in the North African country.

The annual inflation rate in December reached 10.1 per cent and the financial crisis has caused shortages of food and other goods.

The President also sacked the governor of Sfax, the Tunisian presidency said in a brief statement late on Friday, without giving further details.

Mr Saied held a meeting on Friday with Tunisia's Prime Minister Najla Bouden, the presidency added.

The meeting was focused on the general situation in the country and the need to prepare for the second round of parliamentary elections, it said.

Run-offs will be held in most regions after only 21 candidates secured victory in the first round of elections.

Only 11.2 per cent of Tunisia's more than nine million registered voters cast ballots in the December 17 vote.