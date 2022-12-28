'When you see this video, I will be dead': body of Iranian found in French river

The drowning of an Iranian in the French city of Lyon is being investigated after the man said on social media he was going to kill himself to draw attention to the protest clampdown in Iran.

Mohammad Moradi, 38, was found in the Rhone river that flows through the centre of Lyon late on Monday, a police official said.

Emergency services intervened but were unable to resuscitate him on the riverbank, the official said.

At least 100 Iranians arrested in more than 100 days of nationwide protests face charges punishable by death, Oslo-based group Iran Human Rights said on Tuesday.

President Ebrahim Raisi said Iran would show “no mercy” towards “hostile” opponents of the country, which has been gripped by more than 100 days of protests triggered by the death of Mahsa Amini, 22 in custody after she was arrested and charged with breaching Iran's strict dress code for women.

Meanwhile, Italian Foreign Minister Antonio Tajani summoned Iran's ambassador on Tuesday to protest against the "unacceptable" response to the mainly women-led protests.

Mr Moradi had posted a video on Instagram saying he was about to drown himself to highlight the clampdown on protesters.

“When you see this video, I will be dead,” he said in the video.

“The police are attacking people, we have lost a lot of sons and daughters. We have to do something.

“I decided to commit suicide in the Rhone river. It is a challenge to show that we, Iranian people, we are very tired of this situation.”

Tributes to Mohammad Moradi, an Iranian who drowned in Lyon on December 26.

Lyon prosecutors said they had launched a probe to “verify the theory of suicide, in view in particular of the messages posted by the person concerned on social networks announcing his intention” to take his life.

The incident has shocked the city, with a small rally to remember Mr Moradi taking place on the banks of the Rhone on Tuesday.

Mourners placed candles and wreaths on the riverside railings.

“Mohammad Moradi killed himself to make the voice of revolution heard in Iran. Our voice is not carried by western media,” said Timothee Amini of the local Iranian community.

Mr Moradi was a history undergraduate and worked in a restaurant, members of the Iranian community told AFP. He lived in Lyon with his wife for three years.

“His heart was beating for Iran; he could no longer bear the regime,” said Mr Amini.

While the Ukraine conflict was covered “every morning”, one heard “very little about Iran” in the news, he said.

Iranians protest in Tehran after the death of 22-year-old Mahsa Amini after she was detained by the morality police in September.

Lili Mohadjer said Mr Moradi hoped that “his death would be another element for western media and governments to back the revolution under way in Iran”.

She said his death was “not suicide” but “sacrifice to gain freedom”.

Mr Moradi said in the video he “could not live peacefully, comfortably here, where he was very well integrated” while Iranians were being killed, Ms Mohadjer said.

IHR said 476 protesters have been killed in the clampdown, with two young men already executed over the protests.

In early December, Iran's top security body gave a toll of more than 200 people killed, including security officers.

At least 14,000 people have been arrested since the nationwide unrest began, the UN said last month.