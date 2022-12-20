Ex-Tunisian prime minister Ali Laaraydeh jailed over suspected link to fighters in Syria

Tunisia's former prime minister and senior opposition member Ali Laarayedh was jailed on suspicion of sending terrorists to fight in Syria, lawyers said on Monday.

"The investigative judge issued a prison decision against former prime minister Ali Laarayedh in what is known as the deportation jihadists file,” lawyer Ines Harrath said.

"This is true," Mokthat Jmayi, another Laarayedh lawyer told Reuters, without giving further details.

READ MORE Tunisian election turnout at lowest level in 11 years

Political party Ennahda denied accusations of terrorism, calling the decision a political attack on an enemy of President Kais Saied to hide "the catastrophic failure of the elections".

Only 11.2 per cent of Tunisian voters cast ballots in Saturday's parliamentary elections, Farouk Bouasker, the head of the electoral commission said, after most political parties boycotted the vote as a charade to shore up Mr Saied's power.

After the turnout figures were announced, major parties, among them the Salvation Front, which includes Ennahda and its rival, the Free Constitutional Party, said Mr Saied had no legitimacy and should step down. They also called for mass protests.

Ennahda, the main opposition party, has accused Mr Saied of an anti-democratic coup when he seized most powers last year, shutting down the parliament and moving to rule by decree, powers he has formalised largely with a new constitution ratified in a referendum in July.

Security sources estimated that about 6,000 Tunisians travelled to Syria and Iraq past decade, to join extremist groups including ISIS. Many were killed while others escaped and returned to their homeland.