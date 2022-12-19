Sudan's capital braces for protests marking fourth anniversary of anti-Al Bashir uprising

Hundreds of people demanding an immediate end to military rule were out on the streets of Sudan's capital on Monday to mark the fourth anniversary of the start of an uprising that toppled dictator Omar Al Bashir.

Authorities declared Monday a holiday and closed several Nile bridges connecting the capital Khartoum with its twin cities of Bahri and Omdurman. These are often-tried tactics by authorities to deny protesters the opportunity to gather at one point and potentially overrun police lines.

By early afternoon, most protests were in Bahri and Omdurman, while central Khartoum appeared eerily quiet, witnesses said.

Monday's protests were called by the powerful Resistance Committees, a neighbourhood-based, pro-democracy group that is opposed to a preliminary deal reached on December 5 between the military and a major civilian coalition. The agreement, in theory, would restart Sudan's democratic transition, leading to military generals quitting politics and a civilian-led government that steers the country for 24 months until elections.

The coup led by Sudan's military leader Gen Abdel Fattah Al Burhan led to a wave of demonstrations. AFP

The military, led by army chief Gen Abdel Fattah Al Burhan, seized power in October last year, upending the transition that followed the 2019 ousting of Al Bashir. The power grab also plunged Sudan deeper into economic woes, unleashing a wave of street protests in which at least 122 people have been killed by security forces, with another 6,000 injured.

“Our struggle continues to bring down the military and our resolve to do so does not soften,” said a statement by the committees. “We remain united over the principles of no negotiations, partnership or bargaining with the murderers.”