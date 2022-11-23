Turkey earthquake shakes north-western region

A powerful earthquake struck north-west Turkey in the early hours of Wednesday, frightening residents of an area that has previously been devastated by tremors.

The effects were felt as far away as Istanbul, Izmir and Ankara after the magnitude-5.9 earthquake rocked Golyaka in the western Duzce province, about 160km east of Istanbul.

The quake struck just after 4am local time, the Turkish authorities said.

There were no immediate reports of deaths, said Interior Minister Suleyman Soylu.

Power has been cut in the Duzce and schools have been closed as a safety precaution, the provincial governor said.

People were injured while rushing out of buildings and jumping from balconies in panic, the governor of the nearby city of Bolu told state outlet TRT Haber.

More than 50 people are said to have been be injured.

The US Geological Survey registered the quake at magnitude 6.1. Dozens of aftershocks were reported in the hours after.

The Turkish Red Crescent said it is helping residents who did not want to return to sleep in their homes. Police said teams were sent to the site and measures have been taken against "possible security incidents".

Turkey is prone to earthquakes. More than 40 people were killed when an earthquake hit the eastern city of Elazig in January 2020.

Later that year, more than 100 were killed and 1,000 injured in a quake which struck the Aegean Sea, affecting both Turkey and neighbouring Greece.

In 1999, more than 17,000 were killed when a magnitude-7.6 earthquake in the city of Izmit.