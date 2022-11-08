Calls to tax big fossil fuel companies gather steam at Cop27

Calls to tax profits made by major fossil fuel companies gathered steam on Tuesday as world leaders addressing the third day of Cop27 called for tougher action to tackle the planet’s climate crisis.

The move was first proposed at the summit in Egypt by UN Secretary General Antonio Guterres, who called for a windfall tax on fossil fuel companies profiting from soaring energy prices, which would be used to help vulnerable nations.

On Tuesday, small island nations suffering the worst effects of climate change said they wanted Big Oil to pay for mounting damage from ocean storms and the rise of sea levels.

"The oil and gas industry continues to earn almost $3 billion in daily profits," said Antigua's Prime Minister Gaston Browne, speaking on behalf of the Alliance of Small Island States.

"It is about time that these companies are made to pay a global carbon tax on their profits as a source of funding for loss and damage," he said.

"Profligate producers of fossil fuels have benefited from extortionate profits at the expense of human civilisation. While they are profiting, the planet is burning."

Senegal's President Macky Sall told the conference that poor developing nations in Africa wanted increased funding for adaptation to worsening climate change.

On Monday, leaders at the two-week UN summit held in Egypt spoke of the need to agree mechanisms for “loss and damage” funding, under which wealthy nations bankroll measures taken by the most vulnerable countries to mitigate the effects of climate change.

“Those who contributed least to the climate crisis are reaping the whirlwind sown by others,” said Mr Guterres in an impassioned speech on Monday. “Many are blindsided by impacts for which they had no warning or means of preparation.

“This is why I am calling for universal early warning systems coverage within five years.

“And it is why I am asking that all governments tax the windfall profits of fossil fuel companies. Let’s redirect the money to people struggling with rising food and energy prices and to countries suffering loss and damage caused by the climate crisis.”

"The science is clear, any hope of limiting temperature rise to 1.5 degrees means achieving global net zero emissions by 2050. But that 1.5 degree goal is on life support and the machines are rattling" - @antonioguterres, Secretary General of @UN at #SCIS. #COP27 pic.twitter.com/ZAEu3CjqAQ — COP27 (@COP27P) November 7, 2022

In an early success, the summit agreed on Monday to add loss and damage to the agenda, a move that had eluded negotiators for years.

“On addressing loss and damage, this Cop must agree on a clear, time-bound road map reflective of the scale and urgency of the challenge,” the UN chief said. “This road map must deliver effective institutional arrangements for financing.”

Humanity, he said, was on “a highway to climate hell with our foot on the accelerator”.

The idea of a windfall tax on carbon profits has gained traction in recent months amid sky-high earnings for major oil and gas companies as consumers struggle to pay the rising cost of heating homes and filling cars.

Other speakers due to take the podium on Tuesday are outspoken advocates for measures to compensate poor, climate-vulnerable countries for damage already caused by global warming.

They include Pakistan Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, whose country was devastated by floods and needs around $30 billion to recover.

European Commission president Ursula von der Leyen will also speak on Tuesday, along with European Council president Charles Michel, South African president Cyril Ramaphosa and dozens of others.

US President Joe Biden is not scheduled to arrive until next week, but his delegation will open its pavilion at the summit venue on Tuesday and Special Envoy John Kerry will be there.

The summit’s first full day was defined by urgent calls by leaders to slash greenhouse gas emissions as the planet warms and severe weather events become more frequent and destructive.

Scores of presidents, along with thousands of diplomats, climate negotiators, business leaders, activists and journalists descended on the Red Sea resort city of Sharm El Sheikh to take part in discussions and negotiations lasting until November 18.

Former US vice president Al Gore, one of the first leaders to raise the alarm about climate change, framed the question of whether to decarbonise as a “life over death” choice by leaders.

Nigeria’s environment minister Mohammed Abdullahi, along with many others, argued that the action needed to go beyond just cutting emissions. Rich nations most responsible for climate change must help poor nations hit hard by impacts of climate change, he said.

“The blame game should stop,” he said.

He said his country would be “aggressive” during negotiations about financing and reparations for vulnerable countries.