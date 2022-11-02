Morocco's king invites Algeria's president to Rabat for 'dialogue'

Morocco's King Mohammed VI has invited Algerian President Abdelmadjid Tebboune for “dialogue” in Rabat after months of tension between the North African neighbours.

The invitation comes as Algeria hosts the first Arab League summit in three years, in the absence of several key figures including the Moroccan monarch.

Algeria cut ties with Morocco in August last year, alleging “hostile acts” following a string of diplomatic incidents and the collapse of a 30-year ceasefire in the Sahara, a key point of tension between the two countries.