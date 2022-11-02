Arab summit to tackle Iran question and climate crisis on final day

The Arab summit's last day is being held on Wednesday in Algeria with leaders from the region expected to discuss Iran and international crises.

The meeting comes as rising inflation, food and energy shortages, drought and soaring cost of living are striking across the Middle East and Africa.

It will also provide an opportunity for Algeria — Africa's largest country by territory — to showcase its leadership in the Arab world.

The first day saw high officials addressing the summit about the most pressing issues in the region.

UN Secretary General Antonio Guterres said the region must do all in its power to ensure the economic and political crises do not escalate.

“We must do all we can to ensure the continued success of the Black Sea Grain Initiative to provide relief to those in need, including countries in the Middle East and North Africa relying on accessible and affordable food and fertilisers — both from Ukraine and the Russian Federation,” Mr Guterres said.

Russia's war in Ukraine has enabled Algeria to become the largest oil and gas export entity to western Europe.

The conflict has created an energy crisis across Europe.

Tunisia's President Kais Saied, the former president of the Arab League, said it had resulted in a global food crisis exacerbated by climate change and natural disasters.

Iraqi Foreign Minister Fuad Hussein said the outcome of the summit would have a strong response towards Iran and Turkey's interference in Baghdad's internal affairs.

“The Iranian and Turkish interferences in Iraq are not accepted and will have regional response if it continues,” he said. “We are seeking to resolve the contentious points with Iran and Turkey through dialogue.”

Algerian President Abdelmadjid Tebboune, left, welcomes Iraq's President Abdul Latif Rashid. AFP

Dr Hussein said Iraq would not be an “arena for regional and international conflicts” and the new government in Baghdad wanted ”to continue to improve relations with the region”.

Iraq has repeatedly said it does not want its territory to become a battleground for a proxy war between the US and Iran.

The countries are at odds over Iran’s nuclear programme and support for armed groups in the region.

Algeria chose the date of the summit to coincide with the 68th anniversary of the start of its War of Liberation from French rule, giving the two-day meeting added significance and bolstering its image as a champion of Arab causes.