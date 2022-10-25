Troops patrol Sudan's capital before rallies marking anniversary of military takeover

Thousands of soldiers and paramilitary forces were stationed across Khartoum on Tuesday as Sudan's capital braced for a day of mass protests to mark the first anniversary of a military takeover that disrupted the country’s democratic transition.

Internet monitoring service NetBlocks reported "a nation-scale internet disruption in Sudan," ahead of the protests, a measure frequently taken in the past by authorities on days when large protests were planned.

Activists say the internet disruptions are designed to hamper attempts by protesters to organise and to help cover-up human rights abuses. At least 118 protesters have been killed and about 6,000 injured since the coup a year ago.

Expand Autoplay Zahra Hussein (R), a nine-year-old Sudanese girl who dropped out of school for financial reasons, poses for a picture with her brother at their home in the village of Ed Moussa in Sudan's eastern state of Kassala, on September 27, 2022. - There are nearly seven million children in Sudan who no longer go to school, a victim of what aid agencies have warned is a "generational catastrophe". Children in the country have for years faced mounting difficulties gaining access to proper education, especially in rural areas. Sudan is already one of the world's poorest countries, plagued by political instability, droughts, hunger and conflict, with an adult literacy rate of only around 60 percent according to the World Bank. AFP

After a year of turmoil, the country has been mired in a political and economic crisis, with poverty rates soaring.

The troops also sealed off Nile bridges linking the districts that make up the Greater Khartoum area – Khartoum, Bahri and Omdurman – to prevent large numbers of protesters from gathering.

Authorities also ordered government offices, schools, banks and universities to close for the day.

The Resistance Committees, a grass roots pro-democracy group, described the demonstrations planned on October 25 as a "million-man protest" and a "continuation of the courageous struggle”.

“It will be staged under the slogan of ‘bring down the coup’ and will head to the presidential palace,” the group said, referring to the military intervention.

Read more Sudan replaces military commander of Blue Nile state

The October 25 takeover ended a partnership between the military and the pro-democracy forces behind mass street protests in late 2018 and early 2019 that toppled dictator Omar Al Bahsir’s 29-year rule.

A vast nation of 44 million people, Sudan has experienced unrest in its outlying regions since the takeover, including in the Blue Nile and Darfur regions. It has also been gripped by the worst economic crisis in living memory after the West suspended billions of dollars’ worth of aid and debt forgiveness.

Gen Abdel Fattah Al Burhan, the army chief who led the military takeover and is now the head of state, insists that the takeover was necessary to spare the country from civil war and restore the prestige of the armed forces.

But he has so far failed to form a government.

His repeated assertions that the military was prepared to step aside and let civilians name a head of state and a prime minister have been hedged by his suggestions that the army would remain as the source of ultimate power in Sudan, assuming the role of guardian and protector of the nation.