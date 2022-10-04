Israel closes border crossing with Gaza Strip

Israel closed its border crossing with the Gaza Strip on Tuesday due to the start of the Jewish holidays.

The border crossing is set to re-open on Thursday morning.

“The occupation authorities closed the Karem Abu Salem border crossing with the coastal enclave, and it will be reopened next Thursday,” the Presidential Committee for Commodities Co-ordination said.

Israeli authorities also shut the Beit Hanoun/ Erez border, located in the northern part of the Strip, to Palestinian travellers.

The development comes as Israel marked Yom Kippur, the holiest day in the Jewish calendar, on Tuesday.

On this day, schools, restaurants and shops close, roads are quiet, border crossings are shut, flights are grounded and TVs and radios fall silent.

The holiday is marked by fasting and prayers in synagogues.

Yom Kippur is set to end after nightfall on Wednesday.