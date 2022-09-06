Eight southern Yemeni fighters and six terrorists killed in Al Qaeda attack

Eight fighters from Yemen's Southern Transitional Council and six members of Al Qaeda's Yemen branch were killed on Tuesday in an attack by Al Qaeda in the country's south, government and security sources said.

Al Qaeda in the Arabian Peninsula (AQAP) attacked positions held by the Security Belt group in Abyan governorate, in clashes that lasted about three hours, the sources told AFP.

Two security sources confirmed the death toll.

The Southern Transitional Council (STC) wants a separate state of Southern Yemen or a greater role in the internationally recognised government. The country was divided into North and South Yemen until 1990.

READ MORE Southern Yemen official pins hopes on extending ceasefire

Yemen has been gripped by conflict since Iran-backed Houthi rebels took control of the capital Sanaa in 2014, triggering Saudi-led military intervention in support of the beleaguered government the following year.

AQAP and militants loyal to ISIS have thrived in the chaos.

The fighting comes as the Houthis and forces supporting the ousted government observe a shaky ceasefire in the years-long civil war.