US sends diplomat to meet Tunisian President Kais Saied in bid to defuse tensions

Tunisian President Kais Saied on Tuesday met with a top US diplomat who is seeking to defuse tensions over remarks by American officials in recent weeks.

Mr Saied met Barbara A Leaf, the US assistant secretary of state for Near Eastern affairs, at the Palace of Carthage, just over a week after describing remarks from US officials as "unacceptable".

He told the diplomat that Tunisia firmly rejects any foreign interference in its internal affairs, the official news agency TAP reported.

Mr Saied said US authorities should listen to their Tunisian counterparts "to know everything about the real situation in Tunisia", criticising “false allegations peddled by some parties” about the political situation in the country.

The Tunisian Foreign Ministry summoned in July the US charge d’affaires in the capital Tunis, Natasha Franceschi, to protest against statements made by Secretary of State Antony Blinken and ambassador to Tunisia nominee Joey Hood, on democracy and politics in the country.

The Tunisian foreign ministry said such comments were unacceptable interference.

One month later, US Defence Secretary Lloyd Austin repeated the criticism, saying that Tunisia's "dream of self-government" was in danger.

"The United States stands committed to supporting our friends in Tunisia — and anywhere in Africa — who are trying to forge open, accountable and inclusive democracies," Mr Austin said on August 9 at a US Africa Command ceremony. The US Africa Command is headquartered in Germany.

"We can feel those headwinds in Tunisia, where people inspired the world with their demands for democracy", he said.

Mrs Leaf’s visit, following close on the heels of a visit by members of the US Congress on August 22, could provide an ice-breaker for relations between the two countries.

The State Department says on its website that the US is committed to supporting the country in laying the foundation for political stability and economic growth.

Since the January 2011 revolution against autocrat Zine El Abidine Ben Ali, who ruled Tunisia for 23 years, the US has committed more than $1.4 billion to support Tunisia’s transition.

In 2019, the US and Tunisia signed a five-year bilateral Development Objective Agreement for the United States Agency for International Development to provide up to $335 million to support increased private sector employment and democratic consolidation.

Tunisia faces its worst economic crisis in a decade, during which it has witnessed more than nine governments.

Tunisia's President Kais Saied said US authorities should listen to their Tunisian counterparts "to know everything about the real situation in Tunisia". AFP

Talks with the International Monetary Fund for a badly needed rescue package were paused in July, just before Tunisians voted on controversial constitutional reforms championed by the president.

Mr Saied's critics say he has accumulated executive powers since sacking the government and suspending Parliament in July 2021.

A few months later, Mr Saied, a retired law professor, dissolved the legislature. He said the extraordinary measures were crucial to save the country from years of political instability and to end corruption.