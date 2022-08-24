Iran to launch 150 military drones in test of combat capability

Iran will carry out large-scale drone drills across the country on Wednesday, involving 150 unmanned aerial vehicles, to show off the country's military strength, state media reported.

The accuracy, power, guidance and combat capabilities of the drones will be tested, Iran's deputy co-ordinator of the armed forces Admiral Habibollah Sayyari was quoted as saying.

"This is the first time that a joint drone exercise is conducted at the level of the four forces of the Islamic Republic of Iran's army and the country's joint air defence base," Admiral Sayyari said.

The reports did not say how long the exercises would last.

The drills will take place "from the warm waters of the Gulf and the Sea of Oman in the south, to the eastern, western, northern and central parts of the country," he said.

"This is only a part of the drone power of Iran's army, which is carrying out operations in various reconnaissance, surveillance and combat missions," the admiral said.

Iran started developing drones in the 1980s during its eight-year war with Iraq.

Its army unveiled its first division of ships and submarines capable of carrying armed drones in July, when US President Joe Biden toured the Middle East.

It released photos of a variety of drones at an underground base in an undisclosed location in Iran in May.

In May, state television broadcast footage of an airbase for drones under the Zagros mountain range in the west of the country.

The US and Israel, archenemies of Iran, have previously accused Tehran of using drones and missiles to attack US forces and Israel-linked ships in the Gulf.

Washington said in July that Iran plans to deliver "hundreds of drones" to Russia to aid its war on Ukraine, an accusation Tehran dismissed as "baseless".