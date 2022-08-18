Tunisian President Kais Saied announces new electoral law will soon be ready

Tunisian President Kais Saied has said a new electoral law is being prepared and members of new constitutional court will also be announced soon.

In a late-night address to the nation, Mr Saeid officially signed the new constitution and gave permission for its official issuance in the country’s national gazette, after the ISIE electoral commission announced on Tuesday final results of the constitutional referendum held late last month.

“We have rectified the course of the revolution and the course of history,” Mr Saied, condemning what he considers as conspiring parties who attempted to make the referendum fail.

Expand Autoplay Tunisian President Kais Saied (2-R) celebrating with his supporters the almost certain victory of the 'yes' vote in a referendum on a new constitution, after the projected outcome was announced in Tunis. EPA

The new constitution had a 94.6 per cent approval rate, the electoral commission’s president Farouk Bouasker told a press conference at ISIE headquarters this week.

“Electoral laws are no less important than constitutions, its impact on institutions is not less than that of the constitution’s provisions,” Mr Saied said.

He said a new electoral law, replacing the one issued in 2014, would soon be ready, certainly before the legislative elections set for December 17.

The Tunisian President said new members of the constitutional court would be soon announced “to preserve the supremacy of the constitution and safeguard rights and freedoms”.