Bus overturns in Morocco, killing at least 15

At least 15 people were killed and 37 wounded in a road accident in Morocco’s central Khouribga province on Wednesday, local authorities said.

A passenger bus travelling from Casablanca to Ait Attab through Beni-Mellal overturned on a bend on the National Route 11 in the town of Boulanouare, the official MAP news agency reported.

Municipal and security officials, as well as Civil Defence teams, arrived at the scene of the accident, the authorities said. The wounded were taken to hospital for treatment.

Prosecutors have launched an investigation to determine the circumstances of the accident.