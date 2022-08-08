US and Iran face deadline on final draft nuclear accord as talks end

The US and Iran have just weeks to decide whether they want to revive their nuclear deal after European Union diplomats presented parties with a final draft accord that could deliver a major expansion of Iranian oil exports to global markets.

Negotiators ended more than 15 months of talks in Vienna on Monday with an agreement that requires the approval of US President Joe Biden and his Iranian counterpart Ebrahim Raisi, Bloomberg reported, citing two EU diplomats.

The 2015 nuclear deal granted Iran relief from punishing economic sanctions in exchange for limits to its nuclear programme. It slowly unravelled after the Trump administration exited four years ago.

EU foreign policy chief Josep Borrell will send a message instructing leaders that they now have a few weeks to choose whether or not to re-enter the deal, according to the officials.

US special envoy Robert Malley and Iran’s top negotiator are expected to return to their capitals within the next day, the officials said.

Tehran’s insistence that International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) inspectors resolve their investigation into decades-old nuclear activities remains a sticking point that the talks failed to resolve.

“We worked for four days and today the text is on the table,” an unnamed European official told AFP.

BREAKING NEWS! The #EU Coordinator circulated “the final text” of the draft decision on restoration of the #JCPOA. The participants in the #ViennaTalks now need to decide if the draft is acceptable for them. In case of no objection the nuclear deal will be restored. — Mikhail Ulyanov (@Amb_Ulyanov) August 8, 2022

“The negotiation is finished, it's the final text … and it will not be renegotiated.”

Major power talks involving Britain, China, France, Germany, Iran and Russia, as well as the US indirectly, aimed at reviving an agreement over Tehran's nuclear programme resumed on Thursday in Vienna, months after they had stalled.

“Now the ball is in the court of the capitals and we will see what happens,” the European official added. “No one is staying in Vienna.”

The official said he hoped to see the “quality” text accepted “within weeks”.

Iran said it was examining the text.

“As soon as we received these ideas, we conveyed our initial response and considerations … but naturally, these items require a comprehensive review, and we will convey our additional views and considerations”, state news agency IRNA quoted an unnamed foreign ministry official as saying.

On Sunday, Iran demanded the UN nuclear watchdog “completely” resolve questions over nuclear material at undeclared sites.

Iranian sources have suggested a key sticking point has been a probe by the IAEA of traces of nuclear material found at undeclared Iranian sites.

“That has nothing to do with” the nuclear deal, which is also known as the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA), the European official said.

The UN agency's board of governors adopted a resolution in June censuring Iran for failing to adequately explain the previous discovery of traces of enriched uranium at three previously undeclared sites.

“We believe that the agency should completely resolve the remaining safeguard issues from a technical route by distancing itself from irrelevant and unconstructive political issues,” Iran's foreign minister Hossein Amir-Abdollahian said on Sunday.

EU-led negotiations to revive the JCPOA began in April 2021 before stalling in March.

The 2015 accord gave Iran sanctions relief in exchange for curbs on its nuclear programme to guarantee Tehran could not develop a nuclear weapon — something it has always denied wanting to do.

But the US unilateral withdrawal from the deal under president Donald Trump in 2018 and the reimposition of biting economic sanctions prompted Iran to begin rolling back on its own commitments.