At least eight killed including a child in Israeli air strikes on Gaza

At least eight Palestinians, including a five-year old girl, were killed and 44 injured in Israeli air strikes on the Gaza Strip on Friday, the Palestinian Health Ministry has said.

Israel says it is conducting the air strikes after “direct threats posed by the Palestinian Islamic Jihad in Gaza”.

A “special situation” has been declared in Israel, the army said.

The Islamic Jihad movement said a Gaza commander, Taiseer Al Jabari, was among those killed.

A blast could be heard in Gaza city, where smoke poured out of the seventh floor of a tall building on Friday afternoon.

The strikes came after Israel arrested Bassam Al Saadi, a senior leader of the Palestinian group Islamic Jihad, during a raid in the occupied West Bank city of Jenin earlier this week.

Israel later closed off all Gaza crossings and some nearby roads over fears of retaliatory attacks from the group, which wields strong influence in the enclave.

“The enemy has begun a war against our people and against us and we will defend ourselves and our people,” Islamic Jihad said.

Israel and the militant group Hamas have fought four wars and several smaller skirmishes in the 15 years since it came to power in Gaza.

Last month, Israel launched strikes on a Hamas position in the Gaza Strip after bullets were fired from the Palestinian enclave, the Israeli military said on Tuesday.

Israeli Defence Minister Benny Gantz visited communities near Gaza earlier on Friday, saying authorities were preparing “actions that will remove the threat from this region”, without elaborating.

“We will operate with internal resilience and external strength in order to restore routine life in Israel’s south,” he said. “We do not seek conflict, yet we will not hesitate to defend our citizens, if required.”

Islamic Jihad leader Ziad Al Nakhalah, speaking to Al Mayadeen TV network, said “we are starting the fight, and the fighters of the Palestinian resistance have to stand together to confront this aggression”. He added that there would be “no red lines” in the confrontation and blamed the violence on Israel.

Hamas spokesman Fawzi Barhoum said “the Israeli enemy, who started the escalation against Gaza and committed a new crime, must pay the price and bear full responsibility for it".