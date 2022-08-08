Gaza ceasefire holding after late flurry of attacks

An Egypt-brokered truce between Israel and Islamic Jihad militants in Gaza appeared to be holding on Monday, raising hopes that the recent intense conflict that has left at least 44 Palestinians dead, including 15 children, has ended.

The ceasefire, which officially began at 11.30pm on Sunday, brought to a halt the worst fighting in Gaza since an 11-day war last year devastated the Palestinian coastal territory.

Although a flurry of strikes and rocket attacks took place in the run-up to the truce, with sirens sounding in southern Israel moments before and after the deadline, there were no reports of any major breaches of the truce after it took hold.

Three minutes before the ceasefire began, Israel's army said that it was “currently striking a wide range of targets” belonging to the militant group in response to rockets fired towards Israeli territory.

It later clarified that its last strikes took place at 11.25pm.

While both sides agreed to the truce, each issued a warning that it would respond with force to any breach.

US President Joe Biden welcomed the ceasefire and thanked Egyptian President Abdel Fattah El Sisi for his country's role in brokering it.

Mr Biden also called for investigations into civilian casualties, which he called a “tragedy”.

UN Middle East peace envoy Tor Wennesland said the situation was “still very fragile”, and urged all parties to abide by the ceasefire.

Israel began a heavy aerial and artillery bombardment of Gaza on Friday in what it called a “pre-emptive strike”, with Islamic Jihad firing hundreds of rockets across the border in retaliation.

Buildings in Gaza were reduced to rubble while Israelis were forced to seek shelter amid the barrage of rocket fire.

In addition to the 44 people killed, 15 of them children, the Gaza health ministry said 360 people had been wounded in the Palestinian enclave, which is run by militant group Hamas.

Israel said several children in the territory had been killed by stray militant rockets.

Three people in Israel were wounded by shrapnel while 31 others were slightly wounded, emergency services said.

Muhammad Abu Salmiya, director general of Shifa hospital in Gaza city, said medics were treating wounded people in a “very bad condition”.

There are severe shortages of drugs and the fuel required to run generators, he said.

Gaza's sole power station shut down, officials said on Saturday, after Israel's closure of border crossings blocked the arrival of fuel for the plant and other goods.

On Sunday, Israeli Prime Minister Yair Lapid's office thanked Egypt for its mediation but said his country maintained “the right to respond strongly” if the ceasefire agreement was breached.

Islamic Jihad member Mohammad Al Hindi, who confirmed that the militant group had accepted the truce, said that it too reserved “the right to respond” to any aggression.

Islamic Jihad said the ceasefire deal contained “Egypt's commitment to work towards the release of two prisoners”.

The pair were named as Bassem Al Saadi, a senior figure in the group's political wing who was arrested by Israel in the occupied West Bank last week, and Khalil Awawdeh, a militant also in Israeli detention.

The Israeli army said the entire senior leadership of the military wing of the Islamic Jihad in Gaza had been “neutralised” in its strikes.

The militant group confirmed the deaths of senior commanders Tayseer Al Jabari in Gaza city and Khaled Mansour in Rafah, in the south.

Islamic Jihad is aligned with Hamas but often acts independently. Hamas has fought four wars with Israel since seizing control of Gaza in 2007, including the conflict in May last year.

Gaza resident Nour Abu Sultan said she had been waiting anxiously for a ceasefire.

“We haven't slept for days [due to] heat and shelling and rockets; the sound of aircraft hovering above us … is terrifying,” she told AFP.

Dalia Harel, a resident of the Israeli town of Sderot, which is close to the Gaza border, said she was “disappointed” at news of a truce despite her five children being “traumatised”.

“We're tired of having a military operation every year,” she said. “We need our military and political leaders to get it over with once and for all … we are not for war, but we can't go on like this.”

— With reporting from AFP