Israel agrees to investigate reports of mass grave for Egyptian soldiers

Israeli PM Lapid gives assurance to President El Sisi in call, Egypt says

FILE PHOTO: Egyptian President Abdel Fattah al-Sisi gives an address after the gunmen attack in Minya, accompanied by leaders of the Supreme Council of the Armed Forces and the Supreme Council for Police (unseen), at the Ittihadiya presidential palace in Cairo, Egypt, May 26, 2017 in this handout picture courtesy of the Egyptian Presidency. To match Special Report EGYPT-MEDIA/ The Egyptian Presidency/Handout/File Photo via REUTERS ATTENTION EDITORS - THIS IMAGE WAS PROVIDED BY A THIRD PARTY. EDITORIAL USE ONLY.
Hamza Hendawi
Cairo
Jul 10, 2022
Beta V.1.0 - Powered by automated translation

Egypt said on Sunday that Israeli Prime Minister Yair Lapid has agreed to investigate reports of a mass grave in central Israel containing the bodies of Egyptian commandos killed during the 1967 Arab-Israeli war.

President Abdel Fattah El Sisi brought up the issue during a call with Mr Lapid, according to the Egyptian leader’s office.

“Mr Lapid has promised that the Israeli side will deal with the matter proactively and transparently, and will co-ordinate with the Egyptian authorities on what transpired with the aim of reaching the truth,” the office said.

READ MORE
Egypt seeks to maximise trade deal with Israel to unlock $5bn in exports

Two Israeli newspapers — Yedioth Ahronoth and Haaretz — have recently published archival material and interviews with witnesses about how dozens of Egyptian commandos killed in battle may be buried in an area between Jerusalem and Tel Aviv.

“The Egyptian president raised the report about the collective grave of Egyptian soldiers during the [1967] war,” Mr Lapid’s office said.

He directed his military secretary “to examine the issue in depth and update Egyptian officials", the Israeli office said.

In the war, Israel captured Egypt’s Sinai Peninsula and the West Bank, including East Jerusalem, from Jordan.

Egypt fought Israel again in 1973, when Egyptian forces crossed the Suez Canal in a surprise attack.

The two neighbours signed a peace treaty in 1979, the first between an Arab state and Israel.

Israel’s agreement to investigate the reports of the mass grave reflects the closeness and depth of relations now binding the two countries, which co-operate in counter-terrorism and battling human trafficking.

The two nations also co-ordinate policies on the Gaza Strip, ruled since 2007 by the militant Palestinian group Hamas, with Cairo often mediating between the two sides in times of hostilities.

Updated: July 10, 2022, 9:06 PM
WEEKEND EDITION
NEWSLETTERS
MORE FROM THE NATIONAL