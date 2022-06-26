Jordan bans reporting on killing of female university student as manhunt continues

Jordanian authorities have identified and are searching for the man who killed a female student at a university campus in Amman last week but have banned further reporting on the case until the police can release more information.

The killing of Iman Rashid, 21, in broad daylight at the Applied Science Private University on Thursday shook Jordan's conservative society.

Her assailant entered through the main gate of the university brandishing a weapon and, after killing the woman, made his way out while firing into the air, according to state media.

Investigators have identified the attacker, a spokesman for the General Security Directorate said on Friday without releasing his name.

“His home and other sites were raided, but he was not found,” state television quoted the spokesman as saying. “The search continues.”

The spokesman said reporting about the case has been banned and that only the police “will release anything new as long as it does not affect the course of the investigation”.

The motive for the killing is not clear.

Jordanian society is underpinned by delicate tribal balances and a legal system influenced by Bedouin concepts of justice. Many criminal cases are resolved through payment of compensation, known as diyyah, following a tribal reconciliation deal, called atwa.

The student's father, Mufid Rashid, said he would not accept an atwa with the family of whoever killed his daughter.

“I demand his execution,” Mr Rashid said, speaking to Al Arabiya television before the reporting ban came into effect.

“I will not give atwa or anything. I will take retribution from him equivalent to the crime.”

Another Jordanian woman was killed on Friday in Sharjah.

Jordanian media identified the woman as Lubna Mansour, an engineer, and said she was stabbed to death. A Jordanian Foreign Ministry statement said she was buried in the UAE on Saturday.

Sharjah Police said a suspect was arrested within two hours of the killing.

Crime in Jordan has been mounting in the past decade amid a declining economy. So-called honour killings have become an increasing problem, with Human Rights Watch estimating that between 15 and 20 occur in the kingdom each year.

The campus killing in Amman came days after a young woman was fatally stabbed outside her university in the Egyptian city of Mansoura.

The suspect, a fellow student, was arrested soon after the killing on Monday and went on trial on Sunday. Police said he had confessed.