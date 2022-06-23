Jordanian police hunt for gunman after woman shot dead at university campus

A Jordanian woman was shot dead on Thursday at a private university campus north of Amman, police and official television said.

A statement by the General Security Directorate said "one person fired several shots at a woman inside a university north of the capital" and then escaped.

It said an investigation was opened "to determine the identity of the shooter and arrest him".

State television later said the woman had died.

Crime in Jordan has been mounting in the past decade amid a declining economy. So-called honour killings have become an increasing problem, with Human Rights Watch estimating that between 15 to 20 such killings occur in the kingdom each year.

A similar campus murder shook Egypt this month.

Egyptian police on Monday arrested a student in Al Mansoura in connection with the killing of a female classmate outside the gates of the city's university. She had been violently stabbed to death in a public attack, prosecutors said.

READ MORE Jordanian court sentences five men to hang for attack on teenager

The victim, who was enrolled in the faculty of arts, and her alleged attacker had arrived at the campus on a busload of students from nearby Mahalla.