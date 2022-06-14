Tunisian judge quits electoral commission over judiciary sackings

A Tunisian judge has resigned from the country's electoral commission in protest against the dismissal of dozens of judges by President Kais Saied, before a referendum on a new constitution next month.

Mr Saied removed 57 judges earlier this month, accusing them of corruption and protecting terrorists.

The judges' association said the charges were mostly politically motivated.

"I submitted my resignation from the membership of the electoral commission in support of my colleague judges and to ask for a basic law for judges in accordance with international standards," Administrative Judge Habib Rebai said on Monday.

The sackings by the president heightened accusations at home and abroad that he is aiming to consolidate one-man rule after assuming executive powers last summer in a move his opponents called a coup.

Mr Saied set aside the 2014 constitution to dismiss the elected parliament and rule by decree.

Tunisian judges went on strike on June 4, saying that most of the dismissals were politically motivated.

Mr Saied has scheduled a referendum on "a new constitution for a new republic", on July 25.

He has excluded the main parties from participating in a debate on the proposed constitution, while the powerful labour union UGTT has boycotted the process.

Mr Rebai was appointed after the president replaced members of the independent electoral commission, in a move that enhanced Mr Saied's powers and cast doubt on the credibility of any coming elections.

The president has said his actions were necessary to save Tunisia from a governing crisis that has persisted since the 2011 uprising that was expected to usher in democratic reform. He said he is aiming to cleanse the judiciary of rampant corruption and does not aim to control it.