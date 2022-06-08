Tunisian president sacks 13 governors ahead of planned trade union strike

Tunisian President Kais Saied has replaced 13 additional governors as the country’s political crisis deepens with plans for a general strike next week championed by the powerful trade union.

Mr Saied named the new governors out of a total of 24, according to a statement on Tuesday from Carthage Palace, the official residence and seat of the president.

The president, who is facing mounting opposition to his takeover of executive powers in July 2021, had previously replaced four governors in August.

“President Kais Saeed received Prime Minister Najla Bouden and Interior Minister Tawfiq Sharaf Al Din at Carthage Palace after a new decision to appoint 13 governors,” the statement said.

The president appointed Mrs Bouden last September, the first woman prime minister of the country.

Mr Saied, who was democratically elected in October 2019, dismissed the previous government and suspended parliament amid public protests against harsh living conditions caused by towering unemployment and a very sluggish economy.

The president ― a retired law professor ― says he wants to give Tunisia’s politics and economics a complete facelift.

He cited corruption and political rivalry as the main reasons behind the North African country’s economic and social struggles.

Tunisia has been ruled by more than eight governments since the long-time president Zine El Abidine Ben Ali was ousted in 2011.

The sacking of the governors follows the dismissal of 57 judges accused of “corruption and a cover-up of people charged with terrorism”.

In protest, courtrooms were closed across the country on Monday.

The head of the Tunisian Judges Association said the strike would continue until the president reinstates the sacked judges.

The president also replaced the independent electoral commission, casting doubt on the credibility of any elections ahead of a referendum on a new constitution he has scheduled for July 25 and that will replace the 2014 code of laws.

A protester with a sign in Arabic that says 'to the deceived citizen, poverty and hunger has increased' during a demonstration against Tunisian President Kais Saied outside the Independent High Authority for Elections in Tunis, Tunisia, June 4, 2022. EPA

General strike on the way

Meanwhile, the powerful trade union said its plans for a June 16 general strike in the public sector will go ahead.

The strike is to protest against what it says is the government’s reluctance to engage in dialogue.

It will be a new blow to the troubled economy and raises the political stakes in a country in dire need of an international rescue package.

On Tuesday, the authorities unveiled plans to cut its huge public wage bill and gradually reduce food and energy subsidies as pressure builds for it to urgently agree a new loan programme with the International Monetary Fund.

The fall-out from the Russian war on Ukraine and its effect on commodity prices worldwide are further straining the already fragile public finances.