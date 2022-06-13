Doctors arrested after 'planting cheating devices' in Tunisian exam pupils' ears

Several people have reportedly been arrested in Tunisia after planting devices in the ears of secondary school pupils so they could cheat in national exams.

Doctors were among those alleged to have hidden the tiny Bluetooth earpieces, which are sold for 150-200 Tunisian dinars ($48-$65), according to local media.

Education minister Fathi Al Salouti told state TV's Channel Nine that techniques used for cheating in the tests were becoming more difficult to uncover.

The education system in Tunisia is based on the French model, in which pupils in the ninth school year sit a national exam to obtain a graduation certificate.

The suspects were arrested following an investigation into pupils believed to have cheated.

“There were 512 cheating attempts during the first three days of the exams,” Mr Al Salouti said. Tests were also leaked on social media a few minutes after the papers were distributed.