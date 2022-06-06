Two dead bodies found in hold of Air Algerie plane

The bodies of two men have been found in the hold of an Air Algerie plane at Algiers International Airport.

Algerian police said in a statement that the two bodies were discovered over the weekend.

"Two lifeless male bodies aged between 20 and 23 years were discovered on Saturday at 5am (0400 GMT) in the hold of an Air Algerie plane which was parked at Algiers airport," the police said.

The statement did not specify where the plane came from or where it was going, but said an investigation had been opened.

According to Algerian media, the two men were Algerians seeking to reach Europe illegally.

In March, a 16-year-old managed to get into the baggage hold of an Air Algerie plane at Constantine airport and safely reached France, Algerian media reported.

Crossing the Mediterranean on rickety boats is still the method of choice for the overwhelming majority of illegal immigrants.

About 200,000 people were stopped in 2021 by coastal and border guards in European waters, according to the latest statistics of the European Border and Guard Agency.

Libya was the most popular departure point for illegal crossings into southern Europe through the Central Mediterranean route.

People migrating illegally or seeking refuge have seized on the relaxing of Covid-19 restrictions in many countries.

Syrians remained the most frequently reported nationality of the people detected when crossing European borders without permission, followed by Tunisians, Moroccans, Algerians and Afghans.