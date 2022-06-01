Egypt launches official website for Cop27 Climate Change Conference

Delaying action on climate change is a luxury the world can no longer afford, said Egyptian President Abdel Fattah El Sisi in a welcome statement ahead of this year’s United Nations Climate Change Conference (Cop27), which will take place in the Red Sea city of Sharm El Sheikh in November.

The statement was published on the recently launched official website for the international event which, as it approaches, has become one of the government’s top priorities.

The website includes a promotional video highlighting Egypt’s efforts to implement more sustainable strategies across all of its sectors.

An official brochure was also posted on the event’s website which included statements from Egypt’s Prime Minister Mostafa Madbouly, who is also chairing the Cop27 Higher Committee; Sameh Shoukry, Egyptian minister of foreign affairs and president-designate of Cop27; and Yasmine Fouad, Egyptian environment minister and envoy of the conference.

Highlighting progress made by the world in its fight against climate change, the president noted that this year's conference is being held in Africa which is “one of the most affected regions by the negative impacts of climate change, despite not contributing to its causes”.

He said Egypt’s bid to host the conference was very much motivated by the need to raise awareness of Africa’s environmental plight.

The coming conference is set to be held at Sharm El Sheikh’s International Convention Centre, one of the city’s most prominent landmarks.

The city was chosen as the location of Cop27 because of its massive natural spaces, according to its brochure.

“A walk in nature in Sharm El Sheikh is a walk for the soul back home; it reminds us of the innately healing characteristics of nature and pulls us into a world full of indescribable sensations,” it reads.

The newly launched website also includes a list of accommodation for the conference's visitors.

Cop27 will take place from November 7 to November 18 this year.