Israeli strike on Gaza 'equivalent to chemical weapons', report finds

An Israeli attack on an agrochemical warehouse in Gaza last year amounted to an indirect use of chemical weapons, a Palestinian human rights group said on Tuesday.

The Khudair Pharmaceutical and Agricultural Tools warehouse, located in the northern town of Beit Lahia in Gaza, was shelled during the war last year, creating a toxic plume that left residents with health problems.

The strike was carried out by the Israeli Defence Forces on May 15, 2021.

The attack ignited hundreds of tonnes of pesticides, seeds, fertilisers and other chemicals as well as nylon and plastic sheeting, and plastic piping.

The FAI Unit's first investigation examines IOF's attack on Khudair Agrochemical Warehouse in Gaza, establishing the use of highly flammable munitions in a targeted strike ‘tantamount to [the deploying of] chemical weapons through indirect means’: https://t.co/asx8DiMs3d pic.twitter.com/qhDz07hz6N — Forensic Architecture (@ForensicArchi) May 28, 2022

Fifty tonnes of material in the warehouse was hazardous, the NGO Al Haq, in partnership with Open Source Intelligence analysts Forensic Architecture, found during five months of research.

Al Haq's findings were based on original photos and drone footage, interviews with local residents as well as CCTV footage from the Khudair family, through which researchers were able to construct a 3D model of the warehouse.

The report described the Israeli shelling as “chemical warfare by indirect means”.

It said the strike was the first in a series of deliberate attacks on Gaza’s economic and industrial infrastructure.

Nearly half a dozen other warehouses and factories were also shelled.

Local residents suffered from diarrhoea, vomiting and intense stomach pains after the attack, according to the report.

“There is no military justification for [advanced smoke projectiles] to be used here. It is inherently inaccurate and unsuitable for use in an urban environment,” Chris Cobb-Smith, a munitions expert, said in the report.

Al Haq routinely provides information to the International Criminal Court in The Hague on reported Israeli war crimes and crimes against humanity.

The 11-day war in May 2021 between Israel and Hamas resulted in the death of 256 people in Gaza and 14 in Israel.