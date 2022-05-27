Jordan's snake hunter keeps homes safe from slithering intruders

A snake hunter in Jordan is keeping people — and reptiles — safe from harm.

Yaseen Al Sqour travels across the country rescuing snakes from people's homes.

He looks after any that are injured before releasing them back into the wild, but he says the reptiles are also becoming used to living alongside humans.

30 types of snakes 'can live with you'

“There are 37 kinds of snakes in Jordan and only seven of them are poisonous — 30 are non-poisonous, which you can live with at home. They start getting used to living with humans,” Mr Al Sqour said.

He also tries to raise awareness about his favorite animal by posting videos about them on social media.

“Yaseen Al Sqour taught me about the different kinds of snakes, the ones that are poisonous and the ones that are not," said Sayed Adnan, a visitor to Jordan from Bahrain. "I went out with him to [visit] different places.

“[He] is known in Jordan as someone who travels long distances to save others.”

More from The National:

Orthopaedic surgeons offer Gaza's injured animals a new lifeline - in pictures

Egyptian percussionists give ancient instrument a new lease of life - in pictures

Egypt's first female analog astronaut on simulating space exploration

Nayla Al Baloushi becomes first Emirati woman to scale Mount Everest

Old Apple products displayed at warehouse in Dubai – in pictures