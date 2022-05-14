Joe Biden congratulates new UAE President Sheikh Mohamed

US President Joe Biden has congratulated Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed on being elected President of the UAE.

Mr Biden said he was “determined to honour the memory” of Sheikh Khalifa, who died on Friday, by strengthening the strategic relationship between the two countries.

In a statement issued by the White House on Saturday, he described Sheikh Mohamed as his long-time friend and the UAE as an “essential partner of the United States”.

“Sheikh Mohamed, whom I met with several times as vice president when he was the Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi, has long been at the forefront of building this partnership,” said Mr Biden.

“I look forward to working with Sheikh Mohammed to build from this extraordinary foundation to further strengthen the bonds between our countries and peoples.”

Other world leaders to congratulate Sheikh Mohamed included India's Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the leaders of Egypt and Iraq.

It came after UAE Federal Supreme Council unanimously elected Sheikh Mohamed to succeed Sheikh Khalifa, who died at the age of 73.

In a statement on Friday, Mr Biden had said that he and the First Lady, Jill Biden, were deeply saddened to learn of Sheikh Khalifa's death.

He described Sheikh Khalifa as a “true partner and friend of the United States” and offered his condolences to all Emiratis.