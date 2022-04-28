Turkey's Erdogan lands in Saudi Arabia for two-day visit

The Turkish president arrived in Riyadh on Thursday in the first visit since 2017

Turkish President and leader of the Justice and Development Party (AK Party), Recep Tayyip Erdogan, arrived in Saudi Arabia on Thursday for two days of talks. AFP
Apr 28, 2022

Turkey’s President Recep Tayyip Erdogan arrived in Saudi Arabia's Jeddah on Thursday for a two-day official visit, culminating months of efforts to repair relations with Middle East and Gulf states.

The presidency said Mr Erdogan will discuss Ankara's relations with the kingdom in meetings during the trip, as well as ways to increase co-operation.

Ties have been frayed for several years as Turkey has backed Muslim Brotherhood groups in Egypt, criticised Gulf states over the now resolved Qatar dispute and taken an active role in the Syrian and Libyan conflicts where it backs militias and has deployed soldiers.

Mr Erdogan last visited Saudi Arabia in 2017.

This is a developing story…

Updated: April 28, 2022, 6:53 PM
