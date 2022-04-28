Turkey's Erdogan lands in Saudi Arabia for two-day visit

Turkey’s President Recep Tayyip Erdogan arrived in Saudi Arabia's Jeddah on Thursday for a two-day official visit, culminating months of efforts to repair relations with Middle East and Gulf states.

The presidency said Mr Erdogan will discuss Ankara's relations with the kingdom in meetings during the trip, as well as ways to increase co-operation.

Ties have been frayed for several years as Turkey has backed Muslim Brotherhood groups in Egypt, criticised Gulf states over the now resolved Qatar dispute and taken an active role in the Syrian and Libyan conflicts where it backs militias and has deployed soldiers.

Mr Erdogan last visited Saudi Arabia in 2017.

This is a developing story…