Egypt, UAE and Jordan call for peace in Jerusalem

The leaders of the UAE, Egypt and Jordan on Sunday stated their support for efforts aimed at restoring calm in Jerusalem and the need to respect the “existing legal and historical status” of the holy city.

Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the UAE Armed Forces, King Abdullah II of Jordan and their host, Abdel Fattah El Sisi, President of Egypt, met for talks on Sunday in Cairo.

They broke their Ramadan fast together, the Egyptian presidency said.

The three leaders also emphasised respect for the “historical Hashemite guardianship” over religious Muslim and Christian sites in Jerusalem.

“It is vital that Israel stops measures that undermine the two-state solution and the need to find a political horizon that allows the resumption of serious and effective negotiations to resolve the Palestinian question on the basis of a two-state solution and in accordance with international law,” they said in a joint statement.

Egypt became the first Arab state to sign a peace treaty with Israel in 1979. Jordan followed suit in 1994. The UAE normalised relations with Israel in 2020.

Scores of people, mostly Palestinians, have been wounded over the past week in confrontations with Israeli police in and around Jerusalem’s Al Aqsa compound, a holy site for Muslims, Christians and Jews in East Jerusalem.

The clashes came after Palestinian extremists killed 14 people in Israel and Israeli raids on the West Bank killed 20 Palestinians.

Israel occupied the eastern part of Jerusalem, along with the West Bank and Gaza, after the 1967 Arab-Israeli war.

The 1994 Jordanian-Israeli peace treaty says Israel recognises a "special role" for Jordan in Jerusalem's Muslim shrines.

Rocket launches from the Gaza Strip on Wednesday and Thursday have prompted retaliatory air strikes by Israel in the densely-populated Gaza Strip.

But unlike last year, when violence at Al Aqsa contributed to igniting an 11-day war between Israel and Gaza’s Palestinian militant rulers Hamas, the repercussions have not yet escalated that far.