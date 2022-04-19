King Abdullah returns to Jordan after back surgery in Germany

Jordan's King Abdullah returned to Jordan on Tuesday after surgery on his back in Germany, official media said.

Official photos showed the king being received by his son, Crown Prince Hussein, at Marka Military Airport.

The king, who is 60, had surgery last week in Frankfurt on a slipped disk in his back. The royal palace said the operation was successful and that it was urgent because the king was in pain.

جلالة الملك عبدالله الثاني، ترافقه جلالة الملكة رانيا العبدالله، يعود إلى أرض الوطن بعد إجرائه عملية جراحية تكللت بالنجاح #الأردن



His Majesty King Abdullah II, accompanied by Her Majesty Queen Rania Al Abdullah, returns to #Jordan after undergoing successful surgery — RHC (@RHCJO) April 19, 2022

Rakan Al Lozi, a Jordanian doctor who was with the king in Germany, told state television that "all the symptoms prior to the operation has completely disappeared."

During his 10-day absence the king appointed Crown Prince Hussein as regent. The 27-year old prince has been assigned more roles in the last couple of years.

His Royal Highness Crown Prince Al Hussein, the Regent, visits King Hussein Cancer Centre #Jordan pic.twitter.com/jhbgdcmkbG — RHC (@RHCJO) April 19, 2022

Several Jordanian warplanes accompanied the king's plane as the private jet he was on crossed into Jordanian air space. His wife, Queen Rania, was with him. The couple have been married since 1994 and have four children, the elder of which is Crown Prince Hussein.

Read more Jordan’s King Abdullah condemns Israeli action at Al Aqsa Mosque in Jerusalem

The king succeeded his father, the late king Hussein, in 1999. He was a commander in the military in the decade before his ascension to the throne.

Official media said parachuting from military planes contributed to the king's back condition.