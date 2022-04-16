Six bodies retrieved as migrant boat carrying 35 capsizes off Libya

At least 53 migrants have been reported dead or missing off Libya this week alone

Migrants are brought to shore after being intercepted by the Libyan coast guard on the Mediterranean Sea, in Garaboli Libya, on October 18, 2021. AP
Amr Mostafa
Apr 16, 2022

At least six bodies were retrieved after a migrant boat carrying around 35 people capsized off the Libyan coast, the UN said on Saturday.

The shipwreck took place on Friday off the western Libyan city of Sabratha, the International Organisation for Migration said.

The IOM added that 29 other migrants are missing or presumed dead.

At least 53 migrants have been reported dead or missing off Libya this week alone, it said.

