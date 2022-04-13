Ramadan provides respite for Libyans amid political crisis and economic struggle

Ramadan is a time of joyous celebration and prayers after the daytime fast for Libyans and Muslims around the world.

This year, the holy month provided Libyans with respite amid a political crisis that threatens to undermine peace and stability in the country after many years of civil war, division and chaos since the 2011 Nato-backed uprising that ousted Muammar Qaddafi.

People were eager for a return to normality after two years of intermittent lockdowns and strict restrictions due to the coronavirus pandemic.

READ MORE Egypt hosts Libyan talks in fresh bid to end political crisis

Now, they have returned to praying in mosques with family and friends late into the night, as well as having iftar 'banquets'.

Libyans are looking towards the future with hope of unity and peace after years of the country being split between rival administrations in the east and west, each supported by an array of militias and foreign governments.

But while people are enjoying Ramadan, life in the country remains a struggle for much of Libya, with its fragmented economy and soaring prices.

Despite Libya having Africa’s biggest oil reserves, its businesses and people struggle to carry out basic financial transactions because of its stark political divisions.