Libya’s rotting London mansion and the mystery of the missing Qaddafi billions

The multi-million-pound London property once owned by the Qaddafi family has not aged well since it was seized in the name of the Libyan people a decade ago.

Invaded by protesters, fought over in the courts and then neglected by its new owners, the house at 7 Winnington Close has rubbish sacks dumped in the front garden and weeds sprouting from between the paving slabs.

The only residents for years, neighbours said, are rats and mice.

The house in a north London district favoured by Middle Eastern investors is a symbol of the hunt for assets looted by Muammar Qaddafi, his family and associates.

The seizure of the £9m ($12.1m) property in 2012 was heralded as the start of an assault on the looted overseas assets estimated at between $40 billion and $200bn.

Saadi Qaddafi's home in Hampstead Garden Suburb, London, that was handed back to the Libyan state in 2012 after the toppling of the regime. PA

There is precious little to show after a decade of infighting, power struggles, destroyed evidence and false trails.

Most of the records that detailed the looting by the Qaddafi family have been destroyed or lost, according to US court proceedings.

Officials in Libya have few records showing where the money has gone.

Insiders who knew about the mechanics of the corruption fled, were killed or imprisoned, while the country’s new leaders are ill-equipped and ill-prepared to chase looted assets.

The money was used to “grease the wheels of financial centres and real estate speculators around the world”, wrote London-based Libyan lawyer Mohamed Shaban, who was involved in the effort to seize the property at Winnington Close.