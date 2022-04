Pakistan’s Supreme Court said on Thursday that Prime Minister Imran Khan’s move to dissolve Parliament was illegal and ordered that the house be restored.

The decision came after four days of hearings by the top court. Khan will now face a no-confidence vote by lawmakers that he had tried to sidestep.

The assembly will likely convene to vote on Saturday. The opposition has said it has 172 votes in the 340-seat house to oust Khan.

This is a developing story.