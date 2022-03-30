Jordan's King Abdullah says Israelis and Palestinians paying price for violence

Monarch meets Israeli president in rare visit to Amman by the latter

Israeli President Isaac Herzog with Jordan's King Abdullah II in Amman, March 30, 2022. Reuters
Khaled Yacoub Oweis
Amman
Mar 30, 2022

King Abdullah of Jordan said on Wednesday that violence is costing both the Israelis and Palestinians, a day after the shooting of five Israelis in Tel Aviv, reportedly by a Palestinian.

A palace statement quoted the king as telling Israeli President Isaac Herzog that it was necessary to work for peace so that "the Palestinians and the Israelis do not continue to pay the price".

The king said that Jordan "condemns violence in all of its forms" and that "every life matters", in reference to the shooting attack on Tuesday.

The shooting occurred in Bnei Brak, an ultra-Orthodox city near Tel Aviv. Israeli media said a Palestinian man killed five men in their 30s and 40s.

Israeli Prime Minister Naftali Bennett said the country was facing a wave of terrorism after six people were killed in two earlier attacks, which were claimed by supporters of ISIS.

The Israeli president was in Jordan on a rare, announced visit to Amman. King Abdullah regularly meets Israeli officials, without announcing the meetings.

The royal palace gave out a photo of the two men shaking hands in front of the Jordanian and Israeli flags.

Jordan since the election of US President Joe Biden in November 2020 has sought to raise its profile in the Middle East, in particular in relation to the Israeli-Palestinian conflict.

It is an issue where Jordanian officials regard the kingdom as having been sidelined during the Donald Trump presidency.

Updated: March 30, 2022, 2:20 PM
JordanIsraelMiddle East
