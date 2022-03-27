Two police officers shot dead in northern Israel

Two Israeli police were killed in a "terrorist" attack on Sunday in the northern city of Hadera before officers shot the assailants dead, police and medics said.

The deadly attack comes as four Arab foreign ministers and the US secretary of state are gathering in southern Israel in an unprecedented regional meeting.

"Two terrorists arrived at Herbert Samuel Street in Hadera, and began shooting at a police force there," resulting in two deaths, police said.

"A special police force that was at the site engaged and after a short gunfight, neutralised" the attackers.

Dudu Boani, the police deputy commander for the region, said the two victims of the attack were police officers.

He said the assailants were shot dead.

Expand Autoplay President Isaac Herzog and his wife Michal are welcomed at Abu Dhabi's presidential terminal by Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed, Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Co-operation. Ministry of Presidential Affairs

The Magen David Adom emergency medical responders said four other people were taken to hospital and two were treated at the site.

Less than a week ago, a convicted ISIS sympathiser killed four Israelis in a stabbing and car-ramming attack in the southern city of Beersheba.

As Sunday's attack took place, Foreign Minister Yair Lapid was hosting ministers from the UAE, Egypt, Bahrain and Morocco, and US Secretary of State Antony Blinken, at a resort in southern Israel.