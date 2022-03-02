Military plane brings home Jordanians who fled Ukraine war

Live updates: follow the latest news on Russia-Ukraine

Sixty-five Jordanians who fled the Russian assault on Ukraine arrived in Amman from Romania aboard a military transport plane.

Official footage showed Jordanian officials receiving them at the Marka military hospital in Amman.

Jordan's Foreign Ministry said in a statement that a second military plane is waiting in Romania for more returnees to bring them back.

The military sent the two planes to Romania on Tuesday, with Jordanian authorities saying that 215 Jordanians had managed to cross to Romania and Moldova from Ukraine in the last two weeks.

Dozens of Jordanians who fled Ukraine to countries in Eastern Europe have made it back to Jordan in the last few days on commercial flights.

About 5,000 Jordanians are estimated to have been living in Ukraine before the Russian assault last month.