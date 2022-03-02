Military plane brings home Jordanians who fled Ukraine war

Two Jordanian army transporters flew to Romania to bring back citizens

Ukrainians in Jordan protest in Amman against Russia's assault on their homeland. Reuters
The National
Amman
Mar 02, 2022

Sixty-five Jordanians who fled the Russian assault on Ukraine arrived in Amman from Romania aboard a military transport plane.

Official footage showed Jordanian officials receiving them at the Marka military hospital in Amman.

Jordan's Foreign Ministry said in a statement that a second military plane is waiting in Romania for more returnees to bring them back.

Jordan sends two planes to Romania to bring back citizens fleeing Ukraine war

The military sent the two planes to Romania on Tuesday, with Jordanian authorities saying that 215 Jordanians had managed to cross to Romania and Moldova from Ukraine in the last two weeks.

Dozens of Jordanians who fled Ukraine to countries in Eastern Europe have made it back to Jordan in the last few days on commercial flights.

About 5,000 Jordanians are estimated to have been living in Ukraine before the Russian assault last month.

Updated: March 02, 2022, 1:11 PM
UkraineEuropeEURussia
