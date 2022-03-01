Stranded by war: Ukrainians watch conflict unfold from Egypt holiday resort

Live updates: follow the latest news on Russia-Ukraine

At least 100 Ukrainian tourists were stranded in the Red Sea resort of Hurghada when one of the biggest conflicts of modern times erupted in their home country.

The holidaymakers have watched helplessly while an unfolding Russian military attack on Ukraine leaves them stranded, as air spaces close amid the growing violence. Russian troops entered the country on February 24, but many did not think a full-scale conflict was inevitable.

Egypt’s tourism ministry has, however, allowed all Ukrainian and Russian tourists to stay on in hotels until they can safely return. Some hotels are reportedly offering tourists free accommodation.

“Russian mothers please do not let your sons go to war. I’m begging [Russian President Vladimir] Putin and [President of Belarus Alexander] Lukashenko to stop this war,” Ukrainian tourist, Elena, said.

Russia has called its actions in Ukraine a “special operation” that is not designed to occupy territory but to destroy its southern neighbour’s military capabilities and capture what it regards as dangerous nationalists.