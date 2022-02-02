Two babies killed by winter cold in northwest Syria

Two Syrian infant girls have died from freezing winter weather in the country's north-west, the UN said on Tuesday.

Snow and rain have destroyed the tents of hundreds of displaced families in Syria's Idlib province.

"A seven-day-old girl and a two-month-old girl have died from the cold in Idlib province," the UN's humanitarian agency OCHA told AFP.

An AFP correspondent in northern Idlib said two children were announced dead on Tuesday.

They were taken to the Al Rahman specialist hospital in the Idlib village of Haranbush, where many children have been taken in recent days amid sub-zero temperatures, the correspondent said.

Deaths caused by the cold are an annual occurrence in Syria's last major rebel enclave, which the UN says is home to 2.8 million displaced people.

Dwindling donor funds have already caused dire shortages of medicine and equipment in hospitals and clinics in the region, many of which are now at risk of closing down.

"Children are at risk of the cold. They live in worn-out tents and there is a lack of winter clothes and fuel," said Patrick Nicholson, spokesman of the UN Office for the Co-ordination of Humanitarian Affairs.

"The problem is getting worse due to the economic crisis, lack of resources to provide winter aid and increased needs."

Tents and historic ruins covered in snow at a camp for internally displaced Syrians near the town of Kafr Lusin in Idlib. AFP

Harsh weather in January has destroyed at least 935 tents and damaged more than 9,000 others in several displacement sites in Syria's north, said the UN.

Unsafe heating methods, including exposed rudimentary heaters, have often triggered deadly fires.

Since the start of the year, 68 fires were reported, which resulted in two deaths and 24 injuries in northern Syria alone, said the UN.

The Save the Children charity condemned the latest deaths in a statement.

"It is incomprehensible that any child should face the winter scared for their life," it said.

"These avoidable and tragic deaths are a dreadful example of how children urgently need more humanitarian support."