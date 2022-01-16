Greece's Aegean Airlines halts flights to Lebanon capital after plane damage

Greek carrier Aegean Airlines has suspended flights to Lebanon’s capital after damage was found on the fuselage on one of its planes, when it landed in Beirut.

The damage was identified by ground staff at Beirut's international airport on Monday, AP reported.

The airline did not identify the extent or type of damage and said the suspension of flights was announced the following day after informing authorities in both countries.

Reports on social media, which were picked up by Lebanese media, suggested the aircraft may have been hit by bullets.

Lebanese officials, including Minister of Public Works and Transport Ali Hamie, denied gunfire was the cause of the damage.

Mr Hamie shared on his official Twitter account an email exchanged among Lebanese officials saying the hole in the left rear cockpit window was examined and it was determined that a bullet was not the cause of the damage.

١) ما حصل في المطار اكتشاف ثقب في هيكل طائرة لشركة طيران يونانية قبل اقلاعها من بيروت وللآن لا يوجد أي تقرير رسمي من الشركة يوثق السبب والخبر الاخر شائع في المطارات لا يتعدى دهس إطار طائرة للخطوط القطرية على قطعة معدنية على ساحة الطائرات دون وقوع اي ضرر في الطائرة — Ali Hamie | علي حمية (@alihamie_lb) January 15, 2022

The examiners suggested the damage may have been caused by ground equipment before arriving in Beirut.

The Greek airline said a resumption of flights will be announced in the coming weeks.