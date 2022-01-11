Two dead after pickup truck falls from ferry into canal in Egypt

Eight people remain missing after truck carrying 24 farm workers, including children, plunged into the water north of Cairo

Rescue personnel conduct a search operation on the River Nile for possible victims after a pickup truck fell off a ferry in the Monshaat El Kanater district of Giza. EPA
The National
Cairo
Jan 11, 2022

At least two people died and eight others are missing after a pickup truck they were travelling in veered off a ferry and plunged into a canal off the Nile in Egypt, police officials said.

They said the truck’s driver was arrested, along with three people who operated the unlicensed ferry.

Read More
Egyptian archaeological mission unearths miners' quarters in South Sinai

The accident happened just outside Cairo on Monday, in the town of Monshat El Kanater in Giza province, the office of the public prosecutor said in a statement.

The pickup truck was carrying at least 24 people, including children, said the police officials. They were heading home after a day’s work at a nearby chicken farm where they collected eggs.

Egyptians watch as Rescue personnel conduct a search operation on the River Nile for possible victims after a truck fell off a ferry. EPA

Egyptians watch as Rescue personnel conduct a search operation on the River Nile for possible victims after a truck fell off a ferry. EPA

A total of 14 passengers were rescued from the water by a police search team, the officials said.

Ferry, rail and road accidents are common in Egypt, mainly because of poor maintenance and a lack of regulations.

Updated: January 11th 2022, 3:29 PM
MENAEgypt
EDITOR'S PICKS
NEWSLETTERS
MORE FROM THE NATIONAL
An image that illustrates this article Two dead after pickup truck falls from ferry into canal in Egypt
An image that illustrates this article Iraq taken off money laundering risk list
An image that illustrates this article Saudi Arabia enhances military ties with Iraq
An image that illustrates this article Pro-Iran Shiite factions in Iraq warn of 'tough days' amid election row