Two dead after pickup truck falls from ferry into canal in Egypt

At least two people died and eight others are missing after a pickup truck they were travelling in veered off a ferry and plunged into a canal off the Nile in Egypt, police officials said.

They said the truck’s driver was arrested, along with three people who operated the unlicensed ferry.

Read More Egyptian archaeological mission unearths miners' quarters in South Sinai

The accident happened just outside Cairo on Monday, in the town of Monshat El Kanater in Giza province, the office of the public prosecutor said in a statement.

The pickup truck was carrying at least 24 people, including children, said the police officials. They were heading home after a day’s work at a nearby chicken farm where they collected eggs.

Egyptians watch as Rescue personnel conduct a search operation on the River Nile for possible victims after a truck fell off a ferry. EPA

A total of 14 passengers were rescued from the water by a police search team, the officials said.

Ferry, rail and road accidents are common in Egypt, mainly because of poor maintenance and a lack of regulations.