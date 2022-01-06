Algeria’s ambassador returns to Paris after row over pre-colonial history

President Abdelmadjid Tebboune recalled Antar Daoud in October following 'irresponsible comments'

French President Emmanuel Macron allegedly made 'irresponsible comments' about Algeria’ s pre-colonial history and post-colonial system of government. AFP
AP
Jan 6, 2022

Algeria’s ambassador returned to Paris on Thursday, three months after being recalled amid tensions related to the era of French colonial rule in the North African country.

The move was announced by Algeria’s presidency.

In October, President Abdelmadjid Tebboune recalled ambassador Antar Daoud, citing alleged “irresponsible comments” by French President Emmanuel Macron about Algeria’ s pre-colonial history and post-colonial system of government.

Algeria also refused permission for France to fly military planes in its airspace, and accused Paris of “genocide” during the colonial era.

Read More
Algeria and France: the 'tortured couple' that will never divorce

Last month, French Foreign Minister Jean-Yves Le Drian sought to defuse tension by paying a visit to Algiers. The countries agreed to resume co-operation towards peace in Libya and on other international issues.

At the time, Mr Le Drian pointed to the countries’ “complex history” and said he wanted to “remove misunderstandings”.

Algeria gained independence after a brutal six-year war from 1954 to 1962, following more than a century under French colonial rule.

The countries in recent years have had close economic and cultural ties, but relations took a sharp turn for the worse after France sharply curtailed visas for people from North Africa because governments there were refusing to take back migrants denied asylum in France.

Updated: January 6th 2022, 2:55 PM
AlgeriaFranceEuropeMENA
EDITOR'S PICKS
NEWSLETTERS
MORE FROM THE NATIONAL
An image that illustrates this article Iran holds mass funeral for 1980s war deadStory gallery icon
An image that illustrates this article Iranians attend mass funeral – in picturesStory gallery icon
An image that illustrates this article Algeria’s ambassador returns to Paris after row over pre-colonial history
An image that illustrates this article Israeli doctor who discovered 'flurona' warns of more combined coronavirus diseasesStory gallery icon